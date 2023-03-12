Toddler reacts to seeing mom clearly for 1st time

A toddler who has trouble seeing clearly had an adorable reaction spotting his mother for the first time while putting on prescription glasses.

March 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live