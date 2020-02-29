Transcript for 15-year-old Leah Freeman found dead 5 weeks after she went missing: Part 1

I just figured the truth will come out. I'm an innocent man and innocent people don't go to jail. They said it's for the murder of Leah Freeman. Did you do it? No, I didn't do it. They have nothing else to go on, and I'm the boyfriend. This afternoon, the body of a teenaged female, tentatively identified as Leah Freeman was discovered. Who ever did this needs to pay. What's he hiding? I had met Leah when I was walking through the gym. She was a freshman, I was a senior. Leah was always a sparkle. He was always in love. The girls liked him. He was definitely a flirt. He was kind of into every girl. But he did seem like he really cared about her. He seemed like an okay kind of guy, but still, the age difference was there. And then I found out that they were being sexually active. And that was disturbing. I'll never forget that date. It started out like any other normal day. I hadn't seen her for a while. We were still really good friends, but we just didn't hang out as much because she was with Nick a lot. She was at sherry's, and she wanted to go jogging and asked sherry to go with her. Sherry asked her mom, and her mom said no. Because every time you do, Nick comes and picks Leah up and you end up walking home alone. So Leah heard that, and I guess she got mad and started to walk off. She was headed toward the high school, spotted by numerous witnesses along the way. The next witness says that around 9:30 P.M. She sees Leah standing outside a pay phone. And there are two men arguing nearby. Next time you see Leah, she's standing outside the gas station. And that's the last time that anyone sees Leah. Several minutes later, a witness hears a high-pitched scream. It was 9:00. I went to go to sherry's to go get Leah, asked her where Leah was. She's probably walking home, I'm sure if you drive to her house you'll find her. Nick gets back into his car and starts driving through the town looking for Leah. He did call the house shortly after 10:00 that night. And he said is Leah there? And I said, Leah, no, isn't she with you? And he goes, well, it's all right, don't worry, I'm going to go find her and I'll bring her home. I mean, I'd even talked to police twice that night. And my headlight was out, and I got pulled over for it both times. Told them that I was looking for my girlfriend. I decided to go by Leah's house one more time. And I saw a glare on her window. Thought it was her TV. Back then, it was 2000. It's not like she could send me a text. She couldn't call me on a cell phone. I thought she was home. And I went home after that. And I looked in her room, and her bed was empty. Leah's mom calls at like 7:30 or 8:00 in the morning the next day. I said, where's Leah? She's not here. He goes, she didn't come home last night? And I said, no, where is she! And he goes, I don't know. I went into town as quick as I could. I talked to Cory. We went down to the police department and filed a missing person's report. The police basically told us that Leah was probably a run away. I knew something was wrong. This girl had no reason to run away. I don't remember what date it the police called me, they wanted to talk to me. So of course I'm going to go in and I'm going to help them. Today's June 30th. It is 1348 hours. How would you characterize her personal life? She's giggly and a good person. I started to have my concerns when it kind of started, I guess trying to twist my words. The night that Leah disappeared, it's about 11:40. The mechanic worked the swing shift. He's driving home, and he saw a shoe lying in the road. That person came forward with the shoe. We showed it to Leah's sister. She said I think that's her shoe. Then, on the 4th of July, her other shoe is discovered. And it's got blood on it. The distance from where the left shoe was found on Hudson ridge back to the town of coquille is about a 10-mile stretch. When we found that shoe with the blood on it, we thought this is not going to end well. The body of a female, tentatively identified as Leah Freeman was discovered. The body was in bad, bad condition. It was August 3rd. I'd gone out to Laverne park, and all of a sudden a coquille city cop pulled in. And I said Cory, I I need to take you home. I said, they found her. I remember the exact moment. And I broke down. I just remember that specific moment in time. That's the saddest moment that I've ever gone through. 15-year-old Leah Freeman vanished off the streets of coquille five weeks ago. Her death is being treated as a homicide, but investigators are saying little else. I that I everybody was quick to point fingers at Nick, because he's the most likely person being her boyfriend. Police just aren't able to make any kind of a case stick. As time went by, it slowly became a cold case. Fast forward eight years. A new sheriff comes into town, and he wants to look into the case. We looked at every person that was identified as a possible suspect in this case. And then we went forward. No matter which way we went, at the end of the day, it came back to Nick. We're going to stop by Mr. Mcgulfen's residence and see if he's around. We've interviewed over 100, almost 200 people in the last six months. With all these witnesses coming forward, police say they're getting information that appears to contradict what Nick has said all along, that he had not seen Leah after he dropped her off at her girlfriend's house around7:00. I basically drove everywhere for that four hours looking for her, and I didn't see her once. We have several witnesses that actually place Nick with Leah after 9:00. If he's claiming he wasn't with her that night after 9:00, but we can show he was with her, what's he hiding? With the tenth anniversary of Leah Freeman's disappearance and death days away, authorities say they're closer than ever to bringing justice to this case. They decided to take it to the grand jury. They called over 110 witnesses. And, after presenting all this evidence, they came back and said, we think Nick did it, we think he had to be charged. It was a normal day at work, and I will forgot and recipe at my house. So I ran home real quick. Noticed I was being followed. When I pulled up to my mailbox, cars everywhere. Separate your feet. What do you think this is all about? Obviously, they said it's for the murder of Leah Freeman. Did you do it? No, I didn't do it. Love of my life, man. Why do you think they did it? Because they have nothing else to go on, and I'm the boyfriend. When I got arrested, it felt like a nightmare I was trying to wake up from, but I never woke up. When we come back, Nick's nightmare comes alive in court. And what if anying did the defendant tell you? That I strangled that bitch.

