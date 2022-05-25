Nearly 50 years ago Norma McCorvey, then known as Jane Roe, made history

Nearly 50 years ago, a Texas woman named Norma McCorvey, known by the pseudonym Jane Roe, did not want to carry her pregnancy to term. Her lawsuit became the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live