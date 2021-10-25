At least 88 people have died after nearly 44 reported tornadoes caused destruction

Kyanna Parson-Perez of Mayfield, Kentucky, was trapped for three hours at a candle factory during the natural disaster that tore through Kentucky and the Midwest. Other survivors share their stories.

