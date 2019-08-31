Actress volunteers at elder care facility to lead grandma and friends in song

Shae-Linn Carr’s grandma Mary lives in Town Square, an elder care facility that takes visitors back to the heyday of their youth. Carr visits her beloved grandma every week for laughter and song.
1:11 | 08/31/19

