Alec Baldwin trial over 2021 shooting death on 'Rust' movie set begins

Testimony began today in a Santa Fe courtroom in the trial of Alec Baldwin, charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

July 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live