Transcript for Amy Schumer shares 2nd child fertility issues, something many families struggle with

Trust me. She's not going to shock you. She's not going to be like, yes! Reporter: She's the daring comedian known for her feminist punchlines. On "Inside Amy Schumer." Have you ever had a one-night stand? Yes, I have had a one-night stand. I had like a one-afternoon stand. And I couldn't find him. But you know, Yankee stadium is so big. Rrpts breaking through in the blockbuster film "Trainwreck." Just walk the way you walk down the street. You good? All right. Thank you. Looking pregnant! Reporter: And recently getting laughs about motherhood in her Netflix special "Growing." If you had a good pregnancy, and you enjoyed being pregnant, I just hope your car flips over. That's -- Reporter: Now, Amy Schumer is getting personal about her quest for child number 2, and her struggle with infertility. Schumer had a son last may with husband Chris Fischer, but she recently pd a visceral image of her bruised stomach on Instagram writing, "I'm a week into ivf and feeling really run down and emotional." Responses to her candid post pouring in from those who've been in her shoes. One woman writing, "Ivf is the hardest thing." Others saying "So proud of you for sharing. So many silent sufferers." Anytime there's a celebrity with a big platform and they step up to the plate with their personal health issue, it does an enormous amount to increase awareness. At times it can destigmatize an issue. Reporter: Schumer's post putting the spotlight on the often private and rarely discussed journey taken by so many couples desperate to conceive. It can be an incredibly lonely, isolating experience. And even though the reality is these women and these couples are not alone it can feel like they are. Reporter: And it appears she'll continue to document her journey. She wrote this follow-up Instagram post. "We're going to freeze embryos hopefully." And there was this one today. As only she can, Schumer finding the funny in her ivf journey, posting video of herself waking up from sedation in the recovery room. Am I still wearing my hat? No. Pictures that she posted just sort of resonated with people, especially people who go through ivf, because it usually feels very private and secluded and almost isolated, what you're going through. Reporter: We followed aviva and Adam for more than a year as they used ivf to try to grow their family. There are a lot more shots than I expected. Reporter: To the moments inside the doctor's office. The phone's ringing. Reporter: To the call that could change their lives forever. Hi, Dr. Ghazi. We're a team and we're going through this together. And I might be the one who's getting the shots and walk up early, but he's on my team. He's supporting me. He's, you know, even if he's not going through it physically, he's going through it emotionally. As much as I am. It's pretty special what she's going through for us. Not just for her. It's for both of us. Reporter: The couple conceived their son bengie naturally. But when it came to try for baby number two, Adam was devastated to learn he had cancer. Cancer became focus number one and baby was on the back burner for a while. Okay, Adam, tell us what you're going to do. I'm going to hit the gong. Why are you hitting the gong? Because I finished chemo. Reporter: With his cancer in remission ivf became their best chance at being able to conceive again. On this day they're going through an egg retrieval. The first step to creating their embryos. One egg. Three. Six. How'd it go? She sailed through. Perfect. She's really a trouper. We got 29 eggs. Reporter: Once recovered, it was time for aviva to prepare her body for the next step. I'm taking my first tiny little estrogen pill to prepare for embryo transfer. Looks like a mint. Reporter: On the day of her embryo transfer aviva feels the weight of the moment. I probably shouldn't but I feel like there's a little more pressure on me. Because you know, it's my body. Okay. So you see that little white spot. It's right in the middle of your uterine cavity. And hopefully we will need it in nine months. In a successful cycle she can be pregnant just after the embryo is transferred to her uterus. We usually don't know that until about ten days to two weeks later when the pregnancy test is done. The phone's ringing. Reporter: A few weeks later the couple awaits a call to find out if they're pregnant. Hi, Dr. Ghazi. How did you know it's me? You're on my caller I.D. You know, I've been doing this for a very long time and I've had to give bad news to people and good news to people. But fortunately I don't have to deliver any bad news because you are pregnant. That's so great. Thank you. It's only a start. It's the biggest hurdle. But it's not the only one that we have to get through. Thank you. Good night. That was a roller coaster. Reporter: Nearly nine weeks later the couple gets news that every potential parent going through ivf dreads. The sonogram at eight weeks and five days there was no heartbeat. Throughout the process we've tried to be careful and refer to the embryo or the fetus. The minute they said there was no heartbeat, the only reaction was that was our baby. One of the things that have made this a little easier is having benji. You know, and I know for a lot of women that's not the case. Reporter: After the miscarriage the couple did not give up. A year and a half later -- What's up? Reporter: -- Here's how Adam and aviva's family are doing today. Well, since last time we phoned we went through a successful pregnancy and now we have a beautiful baby girl. And she is almost seven months old. Reporter: Meet Juliet rose. The bouncing bundle of joy Adam and benji first conceived of in their dreams. The couple made the decision to undergo a second round of ivf after their first miscarriage. Emotionally you feel like you're putting your heart on the line. On the one hand you want to jump ahead and picture yourself with a happy ending and picture yourself with a healthy baby, but on the other hand you're sort of scared. You're sort of scared to give yourself that promise, to give yourself that dream without knowing if you'll ever get it. When they first put Juliet on my chest and I held her, it just felt -- it felts very surreal to think we'd finally made it there. I didn't -- I think we didn't exhale until she was born, we held her in our arms for the first time, we knew it was over and we'd gotten exactly what we were hoping for. Reporter: Adam and aviva have no regrets on what it took to build their family. When I look at her just -- I mean, living with her, all of it, when I think about what we went through, it's all been worth it. If we need to, we will certainly do ivf again. Even with everything we went through. Because it gives us the best shot of the result we're hoping for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.