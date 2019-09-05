Transcript for Welcome, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor!

With the radiant glow of a new mom and that usual sparkle. It's magic. It'sretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world. So I'm real happy. Reporter: The duchess and duke of Sussex introduce their son to the world today. He has the sweetest temperament. He's really calm and. He gets up. Yeah, and he's just been a dream. It's been a special couple days. Reporter: And fatherhood hasn't dulled prince Harry's accept of humor. He has a little facial hair as well. Wonderful. Reporter: This modern royal couple breaking the mold, with Harry holding the royal baby. Baby Sussex is wearing a shawl. Many royal babies have made their debuts in those shawls. Reporter: Shortly after showing off their little one, the couple took to Instagram to unveil his name. Archie Harrison montbatten-windsor. At the moment, it the reason is closely guarded secret. Reporter: Archie was Bourne born on Monday. The newly born royal baby boy! Reporter: A prince, beaming with that familiar awe of a new dad. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled. Reporter: The baby, a product of the first interracial marriage. It's going to be one of the most famous children in the world and be scrutinized. Reporter: The revelation of the newborn's name generating excitement across England today. We heard about Archie. Archie. And we love it, it's a lovely name! Archie, I don't know where that came from. Reporter: Even Archie comics got in on the fun, tweeting "I'm baby." They don't have to go down the traditional route. So Archibald is nowhere to be seen. Reporter: Montbatten-windsor reflects their desire not to give him a royal title. They want to raise their child in as normal a fashion as possible. They want him to go out in the world and experience the life that prince Harry didn't have as a chide. By not giving him a title they're not binding him to tradition. Reporter: He is the seventh in line to the throne after prince William and Kate Middleton's three children. When prince Charles eventually takes the throne, the children of his children automatically become hrh prince or princess. So for Archie, he will eventually have that prince title. The great joy of that being the second child is that the duke of Sussex has a great deal more freedom, and he'll use it to protect his wife and now his little boy. Reporter: Privacy wasn't an option for prince William and Kate Middleton's first child, prince journal. Duty bound to present the next prince to the world only hours after he was born. This is a much more intimate setting. It was just them and a very small handful of media. Reporter: Long before Harry met Meghan, the prince made no secret about wanting to be a dad. Is it something you think about in the near future? I think the advantage of being an uncle before having your own kids means you can learn a lot. A lot of my friends have kids at the moment, so I'm making the most of learning as much as possible. And I can't wait for the day. Reporter: But when Harry first started dating Meghan, British tabloids descend on them with racially-charged commentary like this one that read Harry's girl is almost straight out of Compton. She's been subject to incredible online abuse, as has Kate Middleton, but I think there is this component of race. It's a shame that that is the climate in this world, to focus that much on it or that it would be discriminatory in that sense, but I think at the end of the day, I'm just proud of who I am and where I come from. Meghan Markle has broken most stereotypes of what we thought of as British royalty. She is American, so that's its own bridge. She is biracial, another bridge. Reporter: Pregnancy didn't stop the couple from continuing to travel around the world in service to the causes they hold dear. Like championing girls education in rural Morocco, just this past February. Their humanitarian work reminiscent of another royal. Prince Harry's late mother, princess Diana. HIV does not make people dangerous. Diana made Royals accessible and approachable. And Meghan and Harry are living and breathing into H Harry and Meghan, image of the royal family has transformed. The palace has released this photo, queen Elizabeth and Meghan's mother. They have long wanted to reflect modern day society, now proof of that with a couple who have a multi-racial babysitting in the house of Windsor in the 21st century. Reporter: They only have eyes for something very small. Who does he take after? Does he look like anyone? We're still trying to figure that out. His looks are changing every single day. So who knows. Parenting is amazing. It's only been what, two and a half days, three days. But we're so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, we have some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up. Our best wishes to the new beautiful family.

