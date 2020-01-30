Transcript for Auschwitz survivors return 75 years after liberation: Part 1

75 years later, the stories from inside this gate are no less haunting. The electric fences still standing from one of the world's darkest times, when families and children were lined up, brought here by the Nazis, in this piece of video, some of the youngest faces, the survivors, and we wanted to find them. My name is Tova freedman. I was 5 and a half when I arrived to auschwitz. I was four year old. I was 13 years old when my family and I arrived in auschwitz. I was 11 when I arrived in auschwitz. I'm Claire hymann. I was 8 years old. I was 16. My name is Lois. I was 16 when we came to auschwitz. Reporter: For 75 years, they have quietly made new lives all over America. Devoted to their jobs, to their families, to their history. More than 1.1 million people were killed by the Nazis in auschwitz, nearly a million were Jews. This is me. I'm 6 and a half. Reporter: Tova is on the far left. Tova's mother tried to protect her daughter in the face of such your mother never lied to you. Never lied to me. From the very moment I could understand, maybe I was 3 or 4 years old, she was telling me what was going on. She was doing it to protect you. When I see a German moving toward me, move to the side. Never, never she said to me, face a soldier and no eye contact. Don't look into his eyes. That's what she told me. Reporter: She remembers the day, what her parents said. We're going to ah swits. The trains were waiting. The noise was impossible. The screaming of the people, crying. People knew where they were going. Reporter: And when they arrive at ah swits. She pointed to the crematory. There was smoke. I knew what she meant. I got undressed, and I'm saying to her, how am I? How do I look? She says you'll be okay. Reporter: Tova and her mother are separated. So few children survive. But the ones who did describe the same crushing moment, the separation. Irene with a scarf around her her family brought in on a cattle car, too. All of a sudden the crowd moved and we went up. Reporter: Her family was next. Separation was in ten seconds. My mother and two little boys were immediately sent one way. And I suddenly realized something very terrible happened to our family. Reporter: She would never see her mother again. And she watched as women and children were sent to the gas chamber. The horrible, bloodcurdling screaming and praying, and I blocked my ears with my fingers because of the incredible and soon, it was quiet. And within a veryhort time I could hear the train, the next train and the next train. We want to see when are we going to see our mothers? We want to see our mothers. Reporter: Lois pleaded for her mother, too. She says oh, you want to see your mothers? You see the smoke over there? That's where your mothers are. They all went to the right. And they sent me to the left. And I never saw the family again. It was everything in a rush. Each officer had a cane in his hand, and he said "Make it fast." It was shocking that all of a sudden you see that you are alone. And just before you were with your parents. There was nobody to cry to. Reporter: Tova's tears were silent, too. And she remembers getting the What's your name? I gave them my name. She says that's not your name anymore. Your name is 27,633. And she said you have to memorize it. If you don't answer to this, you'll be shot. Reporter: And to this day you remember the number. 27,000. This is my number. Reporter: Peter remembers arriving, too. He's on the left. He was a twin, which meant there was a new kind of horror. Dr. Joseph mengele performing experiments on children. They would ask for twins. First, my mother didn't know what to say. Second time, third time, she said yes, I do have twins. And immediately, two soldiers grabbed us, and I had no chance, even the slightest chance to say good-bye to my mother. And that's the last time I saw her. Reporter: So few children were spared at auschwitz. Tova remembers when it was her turn. I went to the crematorium. I remember. I didn't mind. Because they gave us something delicious to eat in the morning. And I hear my name. And I said to myself, who knows my name? Must be my mother. Reporter: Her mother, separated months before, sees Tova through the fence. She asks, where are you going? And I said to the crematorium. And they started screaming. And I remember turning to the little girl next to me, and I said why are they screaming? Every jewish child goes there, so now we're going there. Reporter: Tova arrives. Go down the steps. And then you open this door, and there's a gigantic room with a cement floor. And all around are hooks. Hooks with numbers. And this is the announcement. Get undressed. Look at the hook, the number that you put in your clothes, because after you have the showers, you will find your clothes again. Reporter: That's what they would tell the children before they were gassed. But suddenly, Tova remembers chaos, shouting. They ordered them to get dress the again. Something had gone wrong in the crematorium. She would walk back. And I hear my mother's voice again. My name. She says what happened? And I remember saying in a very loud voice. They didn't do it this time. They'll do it next time. Reporter: The soviets were closing in. The Nazis began sending thousands on death marches. Some of the most desperate running toward the fences. The worst part is when you see people running to the electric fence that was unforgettable scenery for us. Reporter: But amid the madness and chaos, Tova's mother finds her. They stay behind, hiding in a women's hospital among the bodies. Get in. So I got in without asking anything. And she maneuvered my face so that my breath was toward the floor. I don't know how long it took, but I heard Germans coming in, shooting, shooting. I could hear the boots. I always heard those German boots. I stopped breathing. They moved on. Reporter: The Nazis left, setting the place on fire. Then I smelled smoke. And then my mother took off the blanket and said to me, they're gone. Just those words. They're gone. Reporter: You had survived. The survivors tell us they will never forget that day. I said to myself, finally, we are free. You have no idea what that feeling is for a 11-year-old kid. Reporter: And when they find David Marx, he, like so many of the children, was too weak to show any joy. We didn't have the strength to be happy or grieve. Could you have the work. You had to work. Reporter: January 27, 1945. The Russians liberated us. They came in. Reporter: And from then on you considered that day your birthday. Absolutely. Reporter: And in that photo with Tova, on the far right, Michael Bornstein, who was in the infirmary. He survived, too. And years later they would meet, and he's about to turn the corner again. Hey, Tova, how are you? Reporter: The only reason Michael is here is because he was in the infirmary when the soviets arrived. You were saved by sickness. That's right. Reporter: Michael's mother like Tova's always told him the truth. She would always say, this, too, shall pass. His father was killed. His mother was sent to another camp. But he and his grandmother would survive and months later, walking through their old town they spot his mother, who had made it back from that labor My mother just disbelief, because she never thought she would find me again. Reporter: Her son was alive. Yes. Reporter: His mother would save all of her money, and when he was a teenager she gave him a watch which he carries with him today. It has hebrew letters that stand for "This, too, shall pass". Reporter: Those words from his mother again, this too shall pass. And 75 years later, the children in that image, Tova and Michael do you consider yourselves lucky to have found each other? I think it's a miracle. Reporter: They can going back to auschwitz. There's Lois who waited to tell her own children. When my children were little, they only asked me once, how come their friends have grandparents and they don't. So I started crying. And my children never asked me another question. Reporter: Now, Lois on the plane going back. I didn't want to go back at all. But this is something different. Reporter: And Claire hymann who always believed the reason she and other children survived was their strength. She thought even then, we must get out. I had the willpower. I had a lot of willpower. I said we have to survive to tell the world what's going on. We have to do that. Otherwise nobody would believe us. Reporter: Peter is preparing to go back too. But this time he says he will not believe that sign over the gate which says work will set you free. It means work makes you free. Don't ever believe it. Reporter: Peter is going back, because he says with every year that goes by, there are fewer survivors to tell their story. I came to the realization that within ten to 15 years, there will be no eyewitness survivors to tell the story of the holocaust as an eyewitnesses. People can come around and say hey, it never happened. And here we are to say, yes, it did happen because of me. We're eyewitnesses. Reporter: When we come back, the children of auschwitz return, and what they find when they get there. This special edition of "Nightline" continues in a moment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.