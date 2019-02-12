Backstage with Cardi B at sold-out Romeo Santos concert

Cardi B made a surprise appearance at Santos' concert at MetLife Stadium. She discusses the community of Latinx musicians and what it means for Santos to fill out a whole stadium.
1:02 | 12/02/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Backstage with Cardi B at sold-out Romeo Santos concert
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

