Transcript for What the beauty of butterflies tells us about climate change

Reporter: Phil torres really, really likes insects. Meet the giant earthworm. Reporter: He travels the word encountering some truly jaw-dropping creepy crawlers. This is not a stick. It is a stick insect. Reporter: His love of bugs is so strong he allowed a bug to live in his back. Right now we chasing butterflies. Springtime's prettiest pollinators overlooking sequoia national park. It's part of an unprecedented three-day series on pbs called "American spring live". This is the California buckeye covered in flowers and butterflies. Here is where you can practice your swing. Reporter: First you have to show me how to do it. You want your hand out here, a little further. What we're going to do, if you catch it like this it might fly right out. So you need a little hook at the Reporter: Ching how climate change affects the timing of spring. There's one here I might be able to get. Reporter: He sees first hand the alarming decline in some insect species, especially the iconic monarch butterfly. That is the sound of millions of butterflies flying around me right now. Reporter: They hope to tackle issues threatening nature's delicate balance while encouraging those watching to actively participate. Our thanks to juju. You can watch juju on assignment on American spring live tomorrow night on pbs.

