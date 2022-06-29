Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tie the knot nearly 20 years later

Nearly twenty years after their first whirlwind romance Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, known to their fans by nickname ‘Bennifer,’ got married at a small chapel in Las Vegas.

