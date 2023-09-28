Brad Paisley gets inspired by hometown for new album

The country star returns home to West Virginia where he’s giving back to the community through his philanthropy and shares the inspiration behind, "Son of the Mountains," his first album in six years.

September 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live