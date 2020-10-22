Transcript for Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, officer shot during incident on what’s next: Part 2

For months, most of the country did not even know the name debris onthat Taylor. Breonna Taylor! Say her name. Breonna Taylor! Reporter: But George Floyd's death sparked nationwide calls for racial justice. The spotlight moving to overlooked or forgotten cases like hers. Breonna Taylor! There have been marches, protests, a lot of them demanding for you and other officers to be arrested and charged. What were your feelings watching that unfold? Mostly frustration. Frustration came from our command and from the mayor's because there was so much disinformation out. Because there is not relatable to George Floyd. This is nothing like it. It's nothing like it. These are two totally different type incidents. It's not a race thing like people want to make it to be. It's not. This is a point where we're doing our job. This is not kneeling on a neck. This is nothing like that. Reporter: As pressure mounted, a grand jury was called to see whether sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and two other officers would face charges. The night before the decision, Mattingly sent an email to his colleagues writing, quote, I know we did the legal, moral, and ethical thing that night. It's sad how the good guys are demonized and criminals are canonized. Who are the good guys and who are the criminals that you're talking about? You look at George Floyd. What happened to him is tragic. It was horrible. Everybody looked at that and said, wrong, bad, disgusting. And what happens? They end up getting locked up, which in my opinion, and I don't know the ins and outs of the case, but in my opinion, that was the right call, whether he died of an overdose or whatever. But what happened after that, in my opinion, George Floyd was not a model citizen. It's very hard for me to sit here, hearing George Floyd died of an overdose. He died because a man was kneeling on his neck for nine minutes. I agree with that. In regards to him being a model citizen, nobody deserved that. I said it's horrible. Reporter: In the breonna Taylor, officer hang kin son charged with endangering neighbors when he opened fire but not in connection with Taylor's death. He's pled not guilty. One juror saying they didn't hear evidence with regard to other officers involved. What went through your head, you were not indicted? My wife cried. I was just -- oh my goodness, you know. This part's over. I heard about the grand jury decision shortly after ruling. I kind of figured -- it would end up like that, probably. Just because that's the way things go. It's the police. I'm not going to sit here and act like -- playing the big victim card, but I mean, I was a victim in this as well. My family has been a victim in this. They have had to go in hiding. They have had death threats. I've got a little kid that has been affected by this. So it's not just -- when somebody sits back and accuses somebody they don't know of being a racist and being a dirty cop, being a murderer, when that's not the case, that does affect you. You were called racist. Uh-huh. Are you racist? No, not at all. I grew up in the urban area of Louisville. I didn't understand the racial injustices as a kid because my friends are black. It didn't click to me that there was this visceral hate out there. I didn't know it. So when somebody calls me a racist, I do take it offensive. Do you think there's a racist divide between the community and Louisville pd? I think there are people who stir things up and make it more that. Because when you're dealing with final element, you talk about racial profiling, good police, anyway, pole I worked with, don't racial profile. You criminal profile. Let's address the fact that just because you're black, you're a threat. It's not the case. I'm not scared -- That's how black men feel. That's how black women feel. Does that make it real? If it's how you feel, then it's real. No, not necessarily. Reporter: And it's not just a feeling. Statistics show that in Louisville, black drivers were stopped more often. And three times as likely to be searched than their white counterparts. Echoing nationwide trends. In the months since Taylor's death, some change has happened. Breonna's law was passed in her hometown of Louisville, banning no-knock warrants. And the city awarded her family a $12 million settlement on a wrongful death lawsuit without admitting fault. But for those who love breonna Taylor that night in March stole something they could never get It changed my life and my family's life forever. I can never have a normal life. This is not normal. I would say I want justice for breonna, but there's no justice for breonna, besides breonna being right here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.