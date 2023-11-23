Celebrating 10 Years of 'Frozen'

ABC News' Maggie Rulli takes a look at the decade-long lasting impact of "Frozen" and goes behind the scenes at Disney Hong Kong’s new World of Frozen.

November 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live