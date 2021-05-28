Transcript for Celebrating AAPI month and honoring those changing the future

Oh my gosh, nice to meet you! Reporter: Esther Lim is a proud korean-american from southern California who answered the question, what can one person do? I nominated you as my inspiration. I know, I was so surprised. Reporter: The 32-year-old used her own money to print booklets in several Asian languages on how to report hate crimes and stay safe. What inspired me was the safety of my parents. I saw a lot of -- like an attack happening to ellerly women, and people who looked vulnerable. And most of them were people who couldn't speak English very How many languages now translated with this booklet? Nine languages. English only, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese. And I have more in the works. Reporter: More than 150 people were nominated for the inspiration award. James Holland here. As an American of Chinese descent, I am proud to nominate Chris naoki DI, part of the next generation of inspiring artists making history. Carry on my work, which I started in 1952. Reporter: A recent study found that 42% of Americans couldn't identify a single prominent asian-american by Hey, what's up? It's your boy apple DI apple, black-eyed peas. I'd like to nominate my good friend Rosa Lena Lister. Like me, she thinks it's important for Asians to be on the screen and tell their own stories. I identify as indian-american, and I'm proud to nominate sahej coaly and sej harm, amazing changemakers in the aapi community. Our thanks to juju. That's "Nightline" for this evening. Catch our full episodes on hue lie. See you right back here same time tomorrow. Thanks for the company, America. Good night.

