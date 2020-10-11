Transcript for Celebrating 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek

The outpouring of tributes coming in for the beloved "Jeopardy!" Host, his absence felt around the globe. Alex trebek. Alex tbek sharing the wonders of the world to millions of families each night, inspiring them to strive for greatness. I'm an immigrant, like a lot had a hard time learning English. Growing up, grandfather would sit me on his lap and we would watch you, and I credit you for my perfect diction, thank you. Trebek brave throughout his battle with pancreatic cancer. Telling how important fans were to him. Most important element of my life outside of family and friends. Can't help but be touched by what they say. Stop worrying about the future, treat every day as a blessing and enjoy it to the fullest. And try to be aware of when you leave this Earth that you've made a difference in the lives of other people. There's no question, he's left a lasting legacy of compassion and kindness. How would you like to be remembered? Oh, gosh, as a decent guy who did his best to help the contestants perform, and if that's the way they remember me down the line, perfectly happy with that. Alex trebek was years old.

