Transcript for COVID-19 just another challenge for teens in foster system seeking stability

It goes to the left, to the left had. Everything in you own in the box to the left. But the chorus goes, D you ever for a second get to thinking you are irreplaceable. Millions girls are -- has made her resilience in her challenging times in her had life. It helps me stay strong, keep your head up and better days will come and you will find somebody else. I feel like people should be more open minded that it's not the kid's fault that they are in foster care. Reporter: For the past five years she has been in the foster care system in the Los Angeles area, once her mom was unable to financially support her and her siblings. When I was 10 and 11, I was actually confused and shocked. Like, look. You are in the foster system. Their rules, what they say, you are not my mom. I missed my mom and brothers and it was different. At that time, I literally would just pray. Reporter: This time she found family in her care giver. Her 9th foster home in five it's hard to feel at home when you are always moving. A triplet, the pandemic made it more difficult for her to see her siblings. It's challenging for kids not in stable placements and in visitation. If they have visitation with their parents, it came to a halt in the covid season and now, it's like, it's up in the air. Reporter: She is an estimated one of 400,000 in the foster care system, 54% of them are black or Latino and the pandemic hit that group the hardest. Those groups are facing ininsur insurer -- insurmountable challenges. And couple it with the pan -- we have to be understanding and take action. A lot of people don't understand it's not that easy to be a foster kid. Like, at school, I do not say I'm a foster kid, I relate to my foster families as brothers and sisters, mom and dad. Because I feel it's uncomfortable how people stereo type foster children. Reporter: Now as the C be braces for a new wave of the pandemic, there's some feeling isolation in a whole other During the covid, I started journaling. I be writing in there about my family and what I hope in the future and that they are all safe. Reporter: With family court shutting down, visitation suspended a reported increase in domestic and child abuse and simply nowhere to go for many of them. Thousands of foster kids around the country are bearing the brunt of a world paralyzed by coronavirus. Some children have had to live in other homes, waiting to be reconnected and reunified with their parent. Reporter: Lyndsay Collins is the CEO of first star, a nonprofit that has focused on created and offering support systems to propel foster youth like Azaria in to higher education. Is the pandemic adding to the trauma and extending that time to be viable members of sociy? There's a sense of increased anxiety happening among many youth in the system. Especially your teenage ers in they are not in the system because they have committed a bad act. They are in the system because their parents or their family unit could not take care of Reporter: We met Azaria earlier this year at the height of the pandemic. Separated from her family and her school. Like many students remote learning trying to make the best of it. Me just praying and doing what I have to do. Getting good grades. Staying focused and having good behavior. Was just one thing that I just had to just teach myself. Reporter: As millions children across the country have difficulties with online learning, those in some communities are struggling with online learning. I advocated for a laptop, I knew I would need one, and the time, I did not have one with. So I made sure that I told my social worker and e-mailed my attorney too. Dang, having a laptop for school is the best thing you can ever have. For foster youth, it's Rea important. Lack of connectivity and lack of devices to access classrooms and then, lack of desire and want to attend classes. Because of the pandemic. Have led to significant learning loss within the population of foster youth. I'm a student that like to be more hands on and like talk to the teacher about problems that I don't understand. Reporter: Reduce the country in Camden, New Jersey, this young woman is trying to navigate the system. I don't tell many people my situation. I only tell a few that are like close to me. Only a few people now and then. For others I'm a normal kid going to school, just with regular problems. Reporter: She was 1rs old when she and her three sisters were separated after her mom was arrested. They came in and they were like, we need you guys to come with uses and I was just like, I did not understand. I was just like, I was not going back to my parents. Reporter: Her family is undocumented and immigrated from Honduras, her mother was eventually deported, forcing her three children in the foster care system. Like at the beginning me andmy sister were separated and for a few weeks and we came back to another house. Another foster houses and we were there for two years the four of us together. We search a couple families to adopt out, it never worked out and then my two younger ones got adopt period and me and my big didn't. In the past six years I have been to five houses. I don't like moving. I hate it. It's like you get used to people and school, to friends and then they just come out of nowhere and alike, okay, you are Reporter: Since then she and her older sister have been working to find a forever home together. I have been working in adoption. Getting adopted with this family. Reporter: In 2017, sisters received welcome news. A family wanted to adopt them. But since then, laws and regulations due to their residency status hav slowed down tocess. Now they are on a path to citizenship. But with the pandemic, it has all been put on hold. Everything slowed down because of covid. Teenagers in care spend the most time in the foster system. With the pandemic, those students that had a chance to be adopted or to end up in guardianship, had to wait E longer. Reporter: For these kids the one thing they crave is the one thing they don't have, stability. I want to be a teenager, get my driver's license, and drive and work and go out when I want. It's been tough. I see my friends and they are like, I'm driving now and I'm like, I want to Reporter: Shes to her big sister, Jennifer as her rock. If we didn't have each other during all this time, it would be very difficult. She has been through way worse than me. And like the fact that she just walks around and smiles and makes me smile, it's like, I enjoy that from her had. That she is happy. Reporter: Despite her positive K, she wants everyone to know there's scars we don't see. Kids really get lonely, I guess. Kids know how to hide it. They need that support for you to tell them. In a while, you love them and you are there for them. Reporter: With a year left in high school, she has big dreams of what is ahead. When I picture my future, I think I want to go for immigration lawyer had or an actress. I would love to be an actress, just be out there. This is just, just a little obstacle that I have and I will be who I want to be when I get older. Like this is not going stop me. Reporter: If there's one word to describe kids like this, it's undefeated. When I think of myself in ten years, I see me already starting my career. Doing good, focusing on my job in friends and family. Reporter: Azaria was able to break through and see her biological mop. A break through she was waiting for for years. Not every foster child is going to go through a good experience Luke I have been through. Reporter: Now, as they take steps in to figuring out young adulthood, both are focused on giving back. I will love, I have a good life, I would love to be a foster parent to be honest and just help kids.

