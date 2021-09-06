Some COVID-19 ‘long haulers’ experience improvement with vaccine

More
Experts estimate about 30% of COVID-19 survivors are experiencing long-term symptoms, from loss of taste to brain fog. One organization seeks to crowdsource information and help find answers.
8:53 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Some COVID-19 ‘long haulers’ experience improvement with vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:53","description":"Experts estimate about 30% of COVID-19 survivors are experiencing long-term symptoms, from loss of taste to brain fog. One organization seeks to crowdsource information and help find answers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"78167355","title":"Some COVID-19 ‘long haulers’ experience improvement with vaccine","url":"/Nightline/video/covid-19-long-haulers-experience-improvement-vaccine-78167355"}