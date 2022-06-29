Cuban- American singer Gloria Estefan on her place in music history

Singer Gloria Estefan sat down with ABC News' Maria Elena Salinas to talk about her journey from Cuba as a child and her legendary music career that helped propel Latin music into the mainstream.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live