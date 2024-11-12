Delphi man found guilty on all charges in 2017 murders of teen girls

A jury on Monday found Richard Allen guilty in the double murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, on an Indiana hiking trail. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

November 12, 2024

