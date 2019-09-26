Transcript for Demi Moore reveals troubling memories from her past in new memoir

This is -- this is my tree house. It's very serene, minus my seven dogs. Reporter: A riot of dogs, most rescues. In the kitchen, and the big fridge is always stocked with juice and soda for friends and family dropping by. A beautiful house up in the hills above Hollywood. The place conquered by demi Moore when she was in her 20s. The young woman with the mysteries in her face. A husky voice and hit after hit. But we're here because she's ready to tell us about the life we didn't know. The one that seemed to be unraveling seven years ago. The husband she loved had left. Her children weren't speaking to her. Her former husband and friend had pulled away too. Isolation, anguish. She weighed 102 pounds. Is the ambulance on the way? Reporter: At a birthday party, there were party drugs. Synthetic pot, nitrous oxide. She used them. She had a seizure. Is she breathing? Everyone else was witnessing my body flailing. My daughter terrified that she was gonna see me die right in front of her. And -- and within me, I was in a place that was thinking, "Wow, how did I get in here? Isn't this interesting?" And then my very next thought was, "Oh, I wonder if I can get out," and all of a sudden, I was back in my body. And I think it was a moment that I will -- was somehow being given a choice. And -- You think it was that close? I think certainly emotionally it was. Reporter: Demi Moore is now 56, looking back at that devastating crossroads. I guess the fundamental question was how did I get here? I lost me. And -- What do you mean? I think the thing, if I were to look back, I would say I blinded myself and I lost -- I lost myself. Reporter: So she set out to reclaim her life and in a new memoir, reaches out to anyone else struggling. She dedicates the book to the three daughters she loves and surprisingly to someone else. Her own troubled teenage mother who never understood how to protect the little girl with cat eye glasses. You growing up. It is -- Colorful? Reporter: Her mother and father both battle alcoholism. Move the family constantly ahead of debt, infidelities, thunderous fights. She is 12 when her mother first attempts suicide. She writes, "I remember using my fingers, the small fingers of a child, to dig the pills my mother had tried to swallow out of her mouth." And it wasn't the last time. No. There was many, many times. You said your childhood -- Was done. Yeah, life-changing moment. And then this stunning revelation that the man you loved as your father was not your biological father. And others in your family knew this? I made up about that that I wasn't wanted, or that I don't deserve to be here. Reporter: When her father leaves, she is responsible for her unstable mother. As an anxious teen, she is taken by her mother to bars so that men will notice them. She's 15 when she comes home one night and an older man they know is in the apartment with the key. She writes it was rape and a devastating betrayal revealed by the man's cruel question. How does it feel to be whored by your mother for $500? Do you believe she sold you? I think, in my deep heart, no. I don't think it was a straightforward transaction. But she still -- she still did give him the access and put me in harm's way. Reporter: So now look again at the mysteries inside the face of the teenaged girl who drops out of high school. Leaves her mother's home and sets out determined to invent a future for herself. She's penniless, a little wild, running hard and signs up for acting auditions even though she has no training. I mean, I was figuring it out, like, by the seat of my pants, the school of fake it till you make it. Scared to death? Or with some confidence? I think it was more, the confidence was, I don't have anything to lose. I don't have anything to lose. I don't have anything, so why not? Reporter: And then her lucky break. Look at this. She is 19 years old walking through the door of general hospital. Why don't we take a seat and relax. I promise this will be very painless. Reporter: She knows she's in over her head and writes she's taming her fear with alcohol, then cocaine. There will be blackouts. Moments of humiliation. Like her parents. I don't have an off switch. I don't have the thing that says, "This is enough." Reporter: Then in 1984 she's asked to join the coolest young team of actors in Hollywood. It's a movie called "St. Elmo's fire." And the producer and director have given her a part to play she knows well. It's really late. Let me drive you home. And waste all this good coke? I mean, I think the irony certainly was not lost on me. They came to you and said, "Go to -- go to rehab." It's a profound gift that they gave me. Reporter: She commits to sobriety and the pledge will last until she's in her 40s and falls wildly in love. You will be sober for how Almost 20 years. Reporter: It's time to head to her family room and look at some of the movies that caused a kind of earthquake in Hollywood. She took chances. Ghost was an expensive gamble about a combination of laughter and grief. We made pottery super sexy, that is for sure. Right? Reporter: And everlasting romance. In a few good men, she defies studio bosses. With the studio executive saying if there wasn't gonna be a sex scene, then you know, why was I in it? I love when Tom's character says, "She has no point. She often has no point." Reporter: And as the hits keep coming, she becomes highest paid actress ever in Hollywood. A 12.5 million dollar salary on the movie striptease. And then a producer on "Gi Jane" as critics assail her nerve, her ambition. They called you gimme Moore. There were some things like that. Why shouldn't I? Why shouldn't all women be paid equal to the quality of the work they're doing? Reporter: Our thanks to Diane. 