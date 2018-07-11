Democrats take House, Republicans keep Senate in historic midterms

More
"Nightline" takes a look at the biggest headlines from election night.
7:27 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democrats take House, Republicans keep Senate in historic midterms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59026202,"title":"Democrats take House, Republicans keep Senate in historic midterms","duration":"7:27","description":"\"Nightline\" takes a look at the biggest headlines from election night.","url":"/Nightline/video/democrats-house-republicans-senate-historic-midterms-59026202","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.