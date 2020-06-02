Diane Keaton on relationship with her brother, his struggles with mental illness

In her new memoir, “Brother and Sister,” the Oscar-winning actress talks about how her brother, Randy, faced a downward spiral just as her career began taking off.
7:51 | 02/06/20

