Drea de Matteo opens up about her journey to OnlyFans

“The Sopranos” actress talks about how OnlyFans saved her from a financial crisis, and why she is selling “sexy” – but not sex.

April 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live