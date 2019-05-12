Now Playing: Buffalo Bishop resigns amid ongoing sex abuse crisis

Now Playing: Buffalo Bishop resigns

Now Playing: Embattled Buffalo Bishop resigns amid widespread criticism: Part 1

Now Playing: Buffalo Bishop's tenure was marked by scandal: Part 2

Now Playing: 3 dead in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Now Playing: Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Now Playing: Study links hair dye, straighteners to increased risk of breast cancer

Now Playing: Authorities investigating murder of woman found at counseling center

Now Playing: Industrial fire triggers emergency air-quality alerts in Arkansas town

Now Playing: Woman collects 160,000 holiday cards to send to troops

Now Playing: 17-year-old girl holds open mosque door as students flee school stabbing

Now Playing: Storms could bring snow, rain and possible mudslides to the West

Now Playing: George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family for $100 million

Now Playing: US considering big increase in troops to the Middle East: Source

Now Playing: Trump calls Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ‘two-faced’

Now Playing: 3 of 4 constitutional scholars favor impeachment at hearing

Now Playing: 'Varsity Blues' ringleader tried recruiting 7 Stanford coaches

Now Playing: George Zimmerman files $100M lawsuit against Trayvon Martin's family

Now Playing: Jimmy Carter discharged from hospital