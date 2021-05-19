Transcript for 'Most expensive drug in the world' saves life of child with rare disease: Part 2

Reporter: In addition to blocks and snack time, this is little Reese Devine's daily Reesy! Oh! How are you doing, reesy? Do you feel good? Reporter: Carrie and Rory's California home is littered with toys and medical equipment, the effects of having a baby with sma. The rare genetic disease slowly killing the motor neurons in their daughter's spinal chord. She's such a brave girl. Reporter: They're waiting to find out if the most expensive drug in the world, worth $2 million, will help save her It's a couple days after infusion, and Reese is just having a crummy day. And it just sucks, and I just feel bad that I can't help her. Reporter: Were you nervous that it might not work? I don't know if we were nervous that it wouldn't work. I never kind of let myself think that. Reporter: As the couple waited to find out if zolgensma works for Reese, Carrie continued to document the highs and lows on socialedia. Look at you go, Reese. Reporter: She also relied on a Facebook group for sma parents. My name is Erin, and I'm a mother to Emma. She is a 4-year-old with type one spinal muscular atrophy. My husband and I have two kids. Our daughter Hayden has spinal muscular atrophy. Diagnosed with sma type one. Reporter: Many of these parents had no idea what sma was until it happened to their My daughter was born before any treatments were available, and she was never able to sit, stand, walk or talk. I wish that we never knew what it was. And that this wasn't our story. But it is our story. Reporter: Because time is so crucial, many are now calling on states to make sma testing mandatory at birth. There has been such an enormous advancement in treatment over the past three years. We hope that newborn screening becomes the norm in all 50 states, because it will give children a much better leave than they otherwise would have. Reporter: So far only 36 states have mandatory screening. 14 do not. Nationwide more than a quarter of newborn babies are not tested. California enacted its mandatory testing six months after Reese was born. I just think back to the doctor telling me that you don't have anything to worry about. You're a less than 1% chance of something happening. If this was caught when Reese was born her life would look a lot different now. Reporter: During this time, the couple also started learning the real cost of the drug and Reese's hospital treatment. I mean it clearly says at the top this is not a bill, thank god, but it says amount billed, 6,147,000, $000. Reporter: Novartis says it only costs about half of what families would pay. Nearly all the U.S. Patients are covered by insurance. When did you start seeing those tantalizing signs that, wow, this thing's working? Like day three, she actually lifted her head up. Oh, my goodness! Okay, so why are you crying? Well, today Reese has started sitting. Unassisted. See if I can let her go. And this is just, it's a really big deal. Just really grateful. Reporter: I've seen video where she turns over from her side onto her back for the first time. And I hear you guys rooting her on and celebrating. Whoa! Reesy! I mean anytime she does anything, it's a celebration. You know, I feel like we want to throw a party. Reporter: They did get to throw Reese a party, her first birthday, pandemic style. Happy birthday dear reesy Reporter: Just the three of them. She's made some wonderful gains. She's lifting her arms up more than when I first met her. She's lifting her legs up more. She's breathing a bit better. I'm quite optimistic. Coming to see what the dogs are doing Uh-huh. Reporter: By the beginning of 2021 Reese had gained some new mobility thanks to her first wheelchair, made out of those popular bumbo seats. Do you feel like she'll graduate from wheelchairs someday? Realistically, she'll probably have a wheelchair as her primary mode of getting around. It's my hope that she'll be able to walk and take steps and have Independence. Hi. Reporter: That hope may be closer to reality than Carrie realized. Reese is learning what it means to be on her own two feet, thanks to special bouncers, shoes and leg braces. There she goes. Reporter: There's also a specialized machine that helps her stand for longer periods of time. Good throw! Reporter: But the biggest milestone happened at the end of February, when Reese stood all by herself. For three whole seconds. Totally worth it. That was good, reesy! Look at you, reesy. Reporter: What are your hopes and dreams for Reese? Just hope that she stays as happy as she is now. My uncle caught me one time when I referred to it as a tragedy and he stopped me, and he said it's a challenge, not a that's something very to remind myself all the time. Reese is such an amazing little kid, that I think this kind of happened for a reason. Very to keep telling myself that's why we were chosen to be her parents because we're going to give her the best life possible.

