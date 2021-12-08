Transcript for Experts break down the surge of COVID-19 in children

The CDC reports new pediatric covid hospitalizations nationwide are now four times higher than just a month ago. To explain what is happening, earlier this evening I spoke with two pediatricians. Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert wood Johnson foundation. And Dr. Mark Kline, physician in cheer at children's hospital, New Orleans. Thanks so much for joining us. Dr. Besser, first question to you. We know the likelihood of severe illness in children is low, but now we're seeing a surge in children being hospitalized. Why is this happening? Byron, the infection doesn't have to be any more severe when you're seeing millions of children infected. So even with a strain like delta, not being more severe, the fact that millions of children are being infected means that some of those children will end up in the hospital, and unfortunately some of those children will die. It's so important that we show humility about what we know about this virus and the infection and the potential long-term consequences from that. And Dr. Besser, to that point, the CDC says nearly half of the pediatric hospitalizations are in children with no underlying conditions. What does this tell us about the delta variant, and is it affecting young people differently? Well, I think what it says to me as a general pediatrician is that we have to take it seriously. And we have to do all we can to reduce the chances children will get infected. That starts with, as parents, getting our questions answered and hopefully making the decision to get vaccinated. Because that will do the most to protect our kids. Dr. Kline, I'll turn to you now. You're based in New Orleans where you're being hard hit with new cases and hospitalizations. I understand your hospital is admitting higher rates of children now compared to earlier in the pandemic. Can you tell us what you're Well, on the outpatient basis at our ambulatory care sites, about 25% of the children we test are covid positive. About 20% of the new cases of covid-19 in the state of Louisiana now are children and adolescents under 17 years of age. So we know that there is widespread and rampant community spread. At the same time, as Dr. Besser mentioned, we're seeing a smaller number of children but a substantial number admitted to the hospital. About twice as many as we had seen at any other time during the pandemic. And a good number of those are very young. Half are under 2 years of age. Half, as you said, Byron, are without any kind of underlying condition. And some have been admitted to the intensive care unit, and sadly, we have had one death at the hospital during this current surge. My lord. Dr. Kline, I know covid has taken a toll on your hospital, as you've laid out for us. How has your staff been affected, how are they holding up? It's been very difficult. The staff are feeling weary, but they're hanging together well. And they continue to do their best day in and day out and deliver the best care that they possibly can. Doctor, I understand you've had 60 staffers out sick and HHS had to bring in reinforcements. What has it been like for you? What has become limiting is the availability of staff to provide the care. It's no longer protective equipment or ventilators or medications or anything else.- it's the availability of staff. And we struggled in particular with nurses. And so that has limited our ability to staff beds. And so the disaster team from health and human services that has arrived in the past few days is tremendously helpful for us. 14 are on the ground now and 10 more are in orientation. They're helping us in the emergency department and in our intensive care units, so we're really grateful for that help. Dr. Kline, what concerns you most now? It's only getting hotter in Louisiana, as other parts of the south. What concerns you now moving into late August, the fall, when kids go back to school? Well, we are worried about schools starting up. Thankfully our governor, John Bel Edwards, issued a mask mandate eight days ago that includes schools, all children 5 years of age and up, as well as the teachers and staff. We really felt that he threw us a lifeline with that particular order. So that's fortunate but we're still worried that we're going to see some additional cases that come out of the schools. W're worried about the looming flu season that's going to be coming up within the next couple of months. We had a very light flu season last year. We think the upcoming flu season could be heavy. Dr. Besser, children under 12 still cannot be vaccinated. What do you say for parents waiting for approval and when can we expect authorization? Yeah, you know, I think it's to be determined when we're going to see the authorization from fda, how much data they want to see. It's important that they're able to do their job so that when they finally do make a decision about authorization, you know, as a pediatrician I'll feel comfortable recommending it to my patients and parents will feel comfortable giving it to their children. Dr. Besser, in some places we're seeing huge debate over masks in schools. Where do you come down on this, and what's the best way to keep children safe? I think the best place for children this fall is in school, learning. But it's so important that schools are able to use all of the layered approaches that they have in place. You're going to see schools that have improved ventilation, they're separating desks, they're doing testing, they're requiring their staff and teachers to be vaccinated. Another piece of that is masks. So I've been pleased to see that some governors who had said no to mask mandates are changing their you're in a state where there is no mask mandate, you have the ability as a parent to ensure that your child is protected and they're hoping protect others. Please send them to school with a mask and encourage others to do the same. Dr. Besser, final question to you. I know you're not in the business of predicting the future, but with that said, how long do you expect this covid surge to last? Well, you know, I'm looking to data from Europe. It looks like the delta variant comes up very steeply, then starts to come down. But this fall is going to be really challenging. You can't predict when this is over. That's the truth about a new infectious agent as it's spreading, it's the truth about a pandemic. So we have to prepare people for the fact that guidance will change as the situation changes, and that's a good thing. And hopefully as this winter draws to a close, we'll be seeing this pandemic receding into the background. Dr. Besser, Dr. Kline, grateful for you both, godspeed to you both, thank you so much. Thank you. Thanks so much, Byron. Up next, from rehab to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.