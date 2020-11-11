Transcript for Experts on Trump’s refusal to concede, Pompeo’s ‘second administration’ remark

It's been a week since election day, and the president and his circle still claim the election wasrigged. One of the top administration officials, secretary of state Mike Pompeo, refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden is the President-Elect. Is the state department currently preparing to engage with the Biden transition team, if not, at what point does a delay hamper a smooth transition or pose a risk to national There will be a smooth transition to a second trump administration. It doesn't look like any transition will be smooth. Earlier this evening I spoke to three Republican strategists. Matt dowd, Sara Fagen, Barbara Comstock about what team trump hopes to gain. I'd have to agree with ambassador John Bolton, who today said he's eviscerated his credibility internationally. But I think fortunately you've seen pple generally understand which way this is going. The legal case is not -- they don't have serious lawyers, they haven't made serious allegations with backed-up information such that we had in the 2000 recount. So I think you will see this sputtering to an end fairly ickly. Matt, even though the present said we had to know the results that night, he and his inner circle have not gotten any closer to accepting the realities of the numbers. Should the nation continue to be patient, or is it time to put up or shut up? Well, I think the nation has moved on. You look around. I live in a town which voted for Donald Trump. They've taken their Maga flags down. They've taken their banners down. They've moved on. They want to talk about Thanksgiving and what we're going to have and what are people going to do. I saw a poll today, 80% of the people said -- 80% of the voters including 60% of the Republicans said Biden won, and they all said that trump's got to concede. So the country's moved on. And everyone else has moved on. There's a small circle of people, including the president, that hasn't moved on yet. Sara, so far there's no evidence of widespread fraud. Officials from both parties have stated publicly that election went well. Is there any evidence that would support the president's claim he won this election? Well, I haven't seen it. Of course, he'svailing himself of the courts, and he has a right to do so. I think probably the only case, and it's not fraud, it's a legitimate legal case, is whether the state supreme court in Pennsylvania overruled the state legislature in a way that was unconstitutional by allowing votes to arrive after election day and be counted. Now that's a very steep hill to climb up, but it is a legitimate court case. Sara, follow on if I may. Why are we seeing more Republicans come forward to either support the president or say, let's move on? Well, I think there's a process that's going on around E president by his closest advisers, most of whom are his family. I think you've got aanandful of senators who are in the congratulate Joe Biden camp. We've seen them come forward. We've seen former president bush do that. You have others who are giving th president his time. I think what I see is individuals choosing their words very carefully. You know. Just saying that the president has the right to use the court, it looks like it's an uphill battle, but we'll give him the opportunity to do so. I think this will work itself out. It's going to take longer than some people want it to. Barbara, to that point, is there any concern that some of the president's actions could provoke some kind of civil unrest? Well, you know, you did hear -- I think Pierre Thomas on ABC did report there was some law enforcement concern. And because the president often does throw gasoline at various fires, as Matt pointed out, people have moved on. The president was fired. He doesn't like that. He was a sore winner, never mind a lower loser, so I think we certainly expected he would not take this well. But, you know, the facts what are they are. I think Joe Biden was very gracious about that in pointing that out, they're moving forward. The inteional world is moving forward. And the good thing is, you know, we can do this. I would point out, since we all work on the 2000 campaign, one of the things that the 9/11 commission pointed out afterwards is that delay in transition time might have contributed to some of the national security incidents, things being missed. I am concerned about not having our national security people transitioning and working with the Biden team to make sure the country's protected. We need to have that continuity so that we protect the American people and our national security. Matt, to the point, the three of you were in the room when it happened in 2000, working for the bush campaign. A number of people in trump world are comparing 2000 to today. From your perspective, is there any comparison between the work you all were engaged in in 2000 in Tallahassee, Florida, where we all spent too many days, to what we're seeing going on right Well, the only comparison at all is that it wasn't decided on the Tuesday night, election night. That's the only comparison. This election, we had to wait a few days until ballots were counted, then we knew who the winner was, joebiden. That's the only comparison. Everything else doesn't compare. One thing I'll point out, as everybody knows, the margin of victory that Joe Biden has in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, is three times the margin of victory that Donald Trump had in those same states in 2016. I know you're a Michigan man who lives in texas.you love sports analogies. Give me a sports analogy. How much longer does this go go on? Are we in the third quarter, fourth quarter, overtime, where are we? How much longer before you think the trump administratio goes along with what the facts have led sinus. The clock's on zero. The fans have left the stadiu th opposing players are playing for their next game. And the team is still on there and the coach is yelling at them, we can still win, even though the clock says zero and they've lost the game and the fans have already and they're about to turn out the lights. That's the equivalent sports analogy for right now. Sara, the last word. In contrast, President-Elect Biden seems to be staying above the fray, having daily events that make him look presidential, while president trump hasn't been seen in days. Is Biden winning the perception game of who's in charge? Well, he's certainly handling himself I think almost flawlessly. You know, he doesn't take the bait on questions about when he's going to speak to Mcconnell, if he's being appropriately treated by Republicans. You know, he just stays above the fray. He's been very, very smart in a way that I think that is probably defused a good number of people who voted for the president and D N want Biden to win. But they look at the way he's conducted himself, and you can't help but say, I like his style, he seems reasonable, he's not agitating, he's not picking a fight with trump. He's sort of doing everything the way you would want a president to handle himself. I think that accrues to his benefit as he moves toward January and likely becomes the next president. Most likely definitely will become the next president. Thank you all for your time and insight. Always grateful. Thanks. Thank you, Byron.

