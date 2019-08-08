Family of 21-year-old killed by sharks in Bahamas speaks out

Jordan Lindsey was killed by sharks on a family trip to the Bahamas in June. Her father and sister spoke about measures they want implemented so a similar incident doesn't happen again.
6:01 | 08/08/19

