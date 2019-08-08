Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Family of 21-year-old killed by sharks in Bahamas speaks out
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"6:01","description":"Jordan Lindsey was killed by sharks on a family trip to the Bahamas in June. Her father and sister spoke about measures they want implemented so a similar incident doesn't happen again.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"64848050","title":"Family of 21-year-old killed by sharks in Bahamas speaks out","url":"/Nightline/video/family-21-year-killed-sharks-bahamas-speaks-64848050"}