Parents detail daughter's last moments as 21-year-old woman was killed by sharks Jordan Lindsey was killed in the Bahamas as she and her mother snorkeled off the side of a tour boat; the company has reportedly added safety measures to its tours.

Family of woman killed by sharks recalls daughter's last moments The family of Jordan Lindsey, 21, who died in the Bahamas, spoke exclusively to "GMA" about the changes they want to see to protect other people from sharks.