On Only Fans, content creators find financial lifelines and independence

More
During the pandemic, some have turned to the subscription platform and found they could make thousands a month offering a peek into their intimate lives. “OnlyFans: $elling Sexy” is streaming on Hulu.
10:22 | 02/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for On Only Fans, content creators find financial lifelines and independence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:22","description":"During the pandemic, some have turned to the subscription platform and found they could make thousands a month offering a peek into their intimate lives. “OnlyFans: $elling Sexy” is streaming on Hulu.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"75822340","title":"On Only Fans, content creators find financial lifelines and independence","url":"/Nightline/video/fans-content-creators-find-financial-lifelines-independence-75822340"}