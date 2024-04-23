Fast fashion, its impact on the planet, and what you can do

Less than 15 percent of donated clothes are resold, while the rest create more waste or get shipped internationally. On this earth day, what can be done to solve this problem.

April 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live