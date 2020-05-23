Getting federal aid challenging for many undocumented workers

More
The Resurrection Project bans together to help communities in desperate need.
2:08 | 05/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Getting federal aid challenging for many undocumented workers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:08","description":"The Resurrection Project bans together to help communities in desperate need.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"70847171","title":"Getting federal aid challenging for many undocumented workers","url":"/Nightline/video/federal-aid-challenging-undocumented-workers-70847171"}