-
Now Playing: Strongest Santa Ana wind event in years fueling California fires
-
Now Playing: Firefighters battling California wildfires with hurricane-force winds
-
Now Playing: Lingerie company’s most viral Halloween costumes
-
Now Playing: Lingerie company expects to sell 200,000 sexy Halloween costumes this year
-
Now Playing: 'Balloon Boy's' family discusses life 10 years after incident
-
Now Playing: Katie Hill scandal underscores ongoing issue of 'revenge porn' with few solutions
-
Now Playing: Wildfires force hundreds of thousands of Californians to evacuate
-
Now Playing: ISIS leader al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria: What we know
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor describes horrific ordeal: Part 1
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor discusses recovery, moving forward: Part 2
-
Now Playing: LGBT people in Chechnya fear brutal persecution at the hands of government: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Coming out to head of Chechen police, a force accused of brutal ‘gay purge’: Part 2
-
Now Playing: ‘Younger’ star Nico Tortorella on their untraditional marriage, LGBTQ+ advocacy
-
Now Playing: How ‘After’ author Anna Todd built erotica empire from One Direction fan fiction
-
Now Playing: Remembering Lauren Brennan
-
Now Playing: ‘After’ series author Anna Todd tours the set of ‘After We Collided’
-
Now Playing: Cameron Douglas on the profound impact his severe drug use had on his family: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Cameron Douglas on surviving prison and finding your way home: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Harry, Meghan get candid about struggles as newlyweds, new parents in public eye
-
Now Playing: Former alt-right member wants to prevent others from joining these hate groups