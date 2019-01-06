Transcript for Flying the Millennium Falcon at Disneyland's new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

Reporter: Buckle up and get ready to visit a galaxy far far away. Welcome to the planet of bat here at "Star wars" galaxy's edge in disneyland. A 14 acre Jed DI's dream come true. Every scare inch designed to immerse guests in their own star warz adventure. It will be jaw dropping and emotional to walk into the land for the first time. To be standing there among the buildings and ships and have a feeling that it's real and brought to life and it's right there in front of you. It's overwhelming. Reporter: It's a vision nearly five years in the making and the largest single themed land ever in a Disney park. This is what "Star wars" fans have been waiting for. Here you can get up close and personal with your favorite "Star wars" characters. Wow. This is pretty spectacular. First stop, the falcon. Moments before my flight, some words of wisdom. Any tips? Can you tell me anything? I barely drive a car. Am I going to be good? All right. I'm going to give it a shot. We're in the melinium falcon. I've been told you can crash it. I hopped in the pilot's seat to take it for a spin. Go up. I am. I am. I'm up. We made it. That was so stressful. We survived, high five. Yeah. Reporter: Would you think the crown jewel is flying? For many it's something they've always dreamed about, going on board. And it's never been available to people full size, the whole thing for real. So when we actually brought it here to this enough for some people. I've done it probably a dozen I'm getting good. Disney is the parent company of ABC news, and Bob ieger is the man behind the magic. We like to maintain the element of surprise. This is going to surprise people. Just in the scale and artistry and technological sophistication. This is the marketplace. This is awesome. I am going to go ahead and do a little shopping. We'll see you later. Here they have every kind of light saber you can think of. The light saber. To build a light saber is an art form. And at a workshop you can design your very own. Like the jedi who have come before you. Personally, I'm into the accessories. A sheathe. Now I look right. And what's the "Star wars" land without a cantina just like in the original 1977 "Star wars" movie. Where I sample some other worldly drinks. The cantina is where the party is at. I'm going to do the hyperdrive punch it, and the fuzzy tauntaun. Ever wanted to drink color milk like Luke Skywalker and the last jedi? They've got that too. There's only one way to end a day like this. I want to celebrate. For "Nightline," I'm ginger zee. Ginger was clearly having

