Freshman representatives on being part of 117th Congress, the most diverse in history

More
“Nightline” speaks to New York’s Ritchie Torres, Washington’s Marilyn Strickland, South Carolina’s Nancy Mace and California’s Young Kim.
7:23 | 04/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Freshman representatives on being part of 117th Congress, the most diverse in history

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:23","description":"“Nightline” speaks to New York’s Ritchie Torres, Washington’s Marilyn Strickland, South Carolina’s Nancy Mace and California’s Young Kim.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"76892942","title":"Freshman representatives on being part of 117th Congress, the most diverse in history","url":"/Nightline/video/freshman-representatives-part-117th-congress-diverse-history-76892942"}