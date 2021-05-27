‘Friends’ stars discuss emotional reunion nearly 20 years in the making

More
Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc speak with “Nightline” about the reunion on Thursday.
5:15 | 05/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Friends’ stars discuss emotional reunion nearly 20 years in the making

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:15","description":"Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc speak with “Nightline” about the reunion on Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"77934604","title":"‘Friends’ stars discuss emotional reunion nearly 20 years in the making","url":"/Nightline/video/friends-stars-discuss-emotional-reunion-20-years-making-77934604"}