Transcript for How George Floyd’s death 6 months ago sparked tangible change

Tonight it's been six months since George Floyd took his last breath. His death by police triggering a landslide of protests for but how many steps has this country taken to bridge a deep divide? Even to this day I'm trying to understand why itad to happen to my brother. It happened to us because we had to come out. That's what I feel. We had to come out, we had to let our voice be heard, because we have something to say that really will change the world. Son's what I got from it, six months later. Terrence Floyd still raw with grief over brother George's killing on memorial day. Every time I look up and I see somebody who passed after what happened to my brother, I just ask myself like, what more do we have to do? Reporter: The words of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Daddy changed the world! Reporter: Ringing true six months later. May 25th, 2020. The world left breathless for roughly eight minutes as Minneapolis police officer Derek chauvink a knee to Floyd's neck. Months before ahmaud arbery was pursued by a father and son in Georgia. In March, breonna Taylor shot and killed in a police shoot-out in her own home. She's down at the end of the hall. Reporter: A string of unarmed black bodies dying violently. I'm dying here! Reporter: Just as the covid-19 pandemic uniquely struck black and brown communities, the world erupting in mass protests. God took the rejected stone and made him the cornerstone of a movement that's going to change the whole wide world. Reporter: The legacy of George Floyd's death and its impact on society now reverberating through the country, from the halls of congress and police precincts, to corporate boardrooms, and the voting booth. People are no longer tiptoeing around racists and racism in an attempt to appease them for their dollars or their votes. Reporter: Earlier this month, voters acr the country deciding to finally jettison some of the lasting relics of the old confederacy and Jim crow era. It feels like I'm in a brand-new state at this point. The confederate symbols are coming down. Reporter: In Mississippi, for the first time in 126 years, the state's flag no longer bears the stars and bars emblem, something black lives matter activist Calvert white says represented a dog whistle for slavery. In November, the state legislature adopted a more influencive banner bearing a white magnolia. New state flag is going to represent so many more mississippians who were counted out for 126 years. This is going to usher in a new generation of love, of brotherhood, of peace, of racial equity. Reporter: A death in Minnesota creating a ripple effect deep in the south. I think George Floyd's legacy speaks to the countless black men, women, and children who were unnecessarily murdered at the hands of a system that doesn't love us. Reporter: In Rhode Island voters renouncing the word "Plantation" in the state's official name. In Alabama, removal of Jim crow language from the constitution. Corporate America has leaned into the fight against racial inequality too. Companies pledging millions to fight racism and promote institutional change from within. Bank of America pledging to spend $1 billion. Professional sports leagues now taking a stand. When you are nas and you're taking a stand about the confederate flag not being waved during your events, you're risking dollars. And it's encouraging to see elected officials as well as the CEOs of companies and sports leagues decide that it's more important for their business model to take a stand against racism when you have a league as conservative as the NFL acknowledge that the way that they handle Colin Kaepernick's protest was misinformed and they were wrong, then turn around use their resources and their platforms to address racism. That is something that we hadn't seen in the past. George Floyd! Reporter: Beyond these symbolic changes, tangible criminal justice reform is also under way. The house passing the George Floyd justice in policing act which would ban racial profiling and mandate race training. His brother, philonus testifying before the house. When you watch your big brother, who you looked up your entire life, die? Die begging for his mom? I'm tired. I'm tired of pain. Honor George and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution and not the problem. We needed somebody to be able to listen to us. And I just -- just thank god for just giving me the strength just to walk in there and be able to get the message across. Reporter: Attorney Ben crump has represented both the Floyd family and breonna Taylor's in their fight for justice. That's why we've seen in the United States, cities pass police reform legislation. That's something significant. Then the other side, as you know, Byron. Last week in cocoa, Florida, the police shot two young black teenagers, 16-year-old A.J. Croons, 18-year-old sincere pierce. And so even though George Floyd has brought a focus on the conversation, it's still happening. Reporter: Some of the loudest cries over the past six months have been for radical change, including calls to defund the police. City leaders in Baltimore, Portland, and Philadelphia pledging to drastically cut or reallocate funding of their police departments. I thinkry police department right now is trying to figure out how they look at policing in general. How do they reimagine what policing should be? But it's really about looking at our policy and practices and our vision of every police department, to assure that we're moving in the right direction. Let's bring this down! Reporter: In Seattle, weeks of fierce protests culminated in the takeover of a police precinct. Protesters created a "Cop-free zone." Bowing to activist demands, the city council pledged to slash the department's budget by 50%. In response the city's first black police chief resigned. It really is about the overarching lack of respect for the officers. Reporter: Her successor, chief Adrian Diaz, facing pressure from activists to make good on those cuts. What's your take on the defund the police movement? I don't support like kind of the abolitionist movement of getting rid of police departments. I want to make sure the department is run efficiently, the department has its resources, that the department also has the tools to ensure that if we're looking at restoring justice and we're looking at programs to support our community, that there is investments in those communities. Reporter: But defunding the police remains controversial. 64% of Americans Opp the movement. President-Elect Joe Biden is also against it, saying he instead favors adding mental health resources to police department toolkits. I don't want to defund police departments. I think they need more help. They need more assistance. We have to make it clear that this is about protecting neighborhoods, protecting people. Reporter: Derek chauvin, the officer accused of killing Floyd, released on bail, facing second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, the other officers charged with aiding and abetting. All are expected to stand trial together in March. Floyd's family starting a foundation in George's name to address systemic racism, police brutality, and protecting civil rights. I couldn't let my brother's death be in vain. I don't want to see my bro on t-shirts and stuff like that without him getting justice for what happened to him. Thursday, Thanksgiving. There will be one less family member at your family dinner table tomorrow. How will you guys get through We have a karaoke machine, and I really wanted to see him be able to have a chance to sing a song. I want to remember my brother -- he was an eater, he liked to eat. So even though his physical body is not here with us, all the words he spoke to me, all the things he said to me, all the things we did together, that's going to be a memory, and that's going to be -- I'm going to be thankful for that, and I'm also going to eat for him. Something that was said of him, and I sense in the two of you in your spirit, that there is a kindness. That both of you, though still heartbroken, have greeted this conversation with a smile. That's just the Floyd way. Even though we're upset and we want to get angry and just go out of our minds, it's really not in us to do that. People in the world,g the love and encouragement, through Facebook, social media, it's a wonderful feeling. Coming up, what's next as

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.