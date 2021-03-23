Gunman kills at least 10 people in Colorado supermarket

More
A suspect was taken into custody. A motive was unclear.
1:00 | 03/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gunman kills at least 10 people in Colorado supermarket

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"A suspect was taken into custody. A motive was unclear.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"76624813","title":"Gunman kills at least 10 people in Colorado supermarket","url":"/Nightline/video/gunman-kills-10-people-colorado-supermarket-76624813"}