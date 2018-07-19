Transcript for Hunters pay big money to hunt exotic animals at this Texas ranch

I know a lot of people critical because we do hard and harvest the excess males. It. We aren't so good. Take care. People have a hard time getting their head around the fact that people come they pay money hunt animals that are. He threatened or endangered. What is the wrench his argument for why would you guys in here is actually a good thing. Well because because we or expand in the population cells and if too many emails of a particular species they'll start a fight killing two there anyway. Bill over graze that area what's the good that you do for these things go with what's happening in Africa on areas of change there's no control. There's an thinking it ma the twenty years from now place like this is the only places and sales hearing more and operatives say a lot of rather see them go Eckstein. Then have a harder harbor swollen doesn't seem logical thing.

