DJ Tiesto: 'I'm a commercial underground DJ'

More
Dj Tiesto told "Nightline," "I never really had mega hits...but all my music is known in the subcultures, it's known in colleges or on dance festivals - everybody knows Tiesto."
0:47 | 05/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DJ Tiesto: 'I'm a commercial underground DJ'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55548278,"title":"DJ Tiesto: 'I'm a commercial underground DJ'","duration":"0:47","description":"Dj Tiesto told \"Nightline,\" \"I never really had mega hits...but all my music is known in the subcultures, it's known in colleges or on dance festivals - everybody knows Tiesto.\" ","url":"/Nightline/video/im-commercial-underground-dj-55548278","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.