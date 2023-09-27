Influx of migrants pushing cities to the brink

A surge in migrants is straining both border towns and big cities in recent weeks. Many of the asylum seekers are from Venezuela and some have trekked through the Darien Gap to reach the U.S.

September 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live