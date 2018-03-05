Transcript for Inside Disney World's Toy Story Land

Can I take a picture with you guys? Toy story! Reporter: Two of Hollywood's most famous leading men. Now after over 20 years in the spotlight, they're finally getting a home at Disney world. Disney is the parent company of ABC news. We're just outside the entrance for the brand-new toy story land here at Disney's Hollywood studios. As you can see, still a construction site. There's a lot of excitement for the June 30th grand opening. Anticipation for the new park has been building with remakes of old favorites. Just to get to come and play with woody and buzz in Andy's backyard. Reporter: Two new attractions featuring familiar faces. Hey, slinky. Reporter: At the end of that ride, weesy. For the first time we're seeing him here in the attraction moving around. Hey, buddy. Reporter: But for one special fan, happiness and a little heartache. It's a little depressing. It should be 11 acres of buzz land. That's what I pitched. It took a long time to get here. There's a million people at Disney had something to do with this stuff. I'm excited to be part of it. The little stuff that they do, like nobody else does, it will be very exciting. Code red. You know what to do. Yes, sir! Reporter: And in toy story land, you never know who you might run into. Drop and give me five good pushups, let's go! For "Nightline," I'm Paula Faris in toy story land. And you too can check out toy story land which opens at Disney world in Orlando, Florida on June 30th.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.