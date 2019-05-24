Transcript for An intimate look at Farrah Fawcett's last days

Reporter: By 2008, actress Farrah Fawcett was deep into a tough battle with cancer, cancer which had spread. I don't know if there was ever a moment during all of those painful procedures and everything where Farrah thought, is this worth it. But then, you know, I think when you have a choice between living or dying, fighting or giving up, you fight. So there were always treatments and blood tests and scans and all that throughout the whole time. But we did get to a place, a very exciting place where her scans were all negative. Can you just explain to us about the tumors now that you've removed the last one yesterday. There's no more active tumors. We have echoes. In case they show a reactivation of course. He said at this point you are tumor-free. Now tumor-free doesn't mean cancer free. You can still have the cancer in your blood. That's why you have to have the other treatments, but this was like a great cause for celebration. Reporter: Sadly, the celebrations did not last. On the days when we would have to do tests, it was a real rollercoaster of events and emotions for Farrah and for Ryan. You never knew what was G to happen next, because we didn't know what the tests were going Sitting, waiting for the pet scan. A t-scan. See what's not there. What's not there. So we're looking at your liver, and the good news is, is that the treated areas show no evidence of tumor. The bad news is that we are seeing a few other areas of activity. Activity. And certainly, in the ones that are a little bit larger in the ventral or front part of the liver. They weren't there the last time. Yes, that's correct. When she heard that news, she was crushed. We'll win. We'll win. We will. The plan was for her to go back and have the same procedures done again to these new tumors. There is a reason for all this. It is a challenge to my very core. To my strength, my mind, my spirit and my soul. Farrah never wavered once in the course of therapy about being full steam ahead with any and every therapy option that there was. The IV will continue to flow through a vein that has been damaged by chemo radiation and so fragile that it might blow at any time. Like I said, my own private war. Every day I try to remind myself to ask of myself, did I try my best today? That's all I ask of myself. And I wouldn't be truthful if I said yes. I succeeded every single day. But the will, the spirit, the desire to live, I will never compromise. Six, five, four, three, two, ah! Champagne. Let's go somewhere. Germany. Germany! What a great idea! And as I reflect on past decisions, I wonder what lies ahead. I will not go gentle into that goodnight. In February scans confirmed what we dreaded, that none of the experimental treatments in the states had worked. All in all, I would have to make six trips during the course of a year and a half. See you very, very soon. A year and a half that I was never supposed to live long enough to see, at least not according to most doctors. And that, in itself, is a victory. Yes, a victory. Reporter: In June of 2009, her health started to decline rapidly. She was in St. John's, I think about a week. You know, in a lot of pain, a lot of discomfort. Then she came back home. She's sedated. She's in pain. She's quiet. This is not a good situation. Farrah Fawcett passed away after a long and brave battle with cancer here at hospital nearly two hours ago. What's the legacy of Farrah Fawcett? Love. A legacy of love. Beautiful friend. She's wonderful mother, daughter. She was the Farrah that she set out to be. She was the Farrah that she was going to be. She wasn't afraid of anything. She really wasn't. At the end she told us she was iconic because she was fearless. So let's see. Today I've got cancer. But on the other hand, I'm alive. So I guess I'm great. Yeah. Right now I am great. My life goes on and so does my fight. And oh, by the way, how are you? What are you fighting for?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.