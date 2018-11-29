Transcript for Ivanka Trump responds to personal email use questions, border crisis and her father

Reporter: Ivanka Trump. A full-time dur with a full-time job in the west wing. Senior adviser to her father, the president. Making her one of the most consequential and controversial first daughters in American history. Very talented. Reporter: Today hard at work in rural Idaho with apple CEO Tim cook as part of a technology initiative. But some 2,000 miles away, the chaos and controversy surrounding the trump white house deafening. Just last week -- The president's own daughter, and of course his senior adviser here in the west wing, caught up in a controversy -- Using private e-mail for her work in her father's administration -- Reporter: "The Washington post" reporting that ivanka used a private account to send hundreds of e-mails to government officials. Early on and for a little period of time, ivanka did some e-mails. They weren't classified like Hillary Clinton, they weren't deleted -- Your father took Hillary Clinton to task for this. How did you end up in a similar situation? There really is no equivalency. All my e-mails that relate to any government work, mainly scheduling and logistics and managing the fact that I have a home life and a work life, are all part of the public record. They're all stored on the white house system. So everything has been preserved, everything's been archived. People see it as the same. People who want to see it as the same see it as the same. Me sending myself details, photos, personal schedules, so I can reconcile with my three children and my home and my personal schedule there, or a friend of mine e-mailing me a suggestion that may have a political implication, I would then just forward it to my work account. That is the protocol. That's what you're supposed to do. But your father hammered Hillary Clinton on this. I think she should be in jail for what she did with her e-mails. Lock her up, lock her up! All of my e-mails on the white house server. There's no intent to circumvent. And there were mass deletions after a subpoena was issued. My e-mails have not been deleted, nor was there anything of substan, nothing confidential, that was within them. So there's no connection between the two things. The idea of "Lock her up" doesn't apply to you? No. Come on up, honey. Reporter: But long before the red hats and campaign rallies, ivanka was one of her father's most trusted deputies, appearing alongside him on his reality show "The apprentice." I don't know that that's a bad thing. A lot of people say exactly what they're thinking. Reporter: A successful entrepreneur in her own right, ivanka built a thriving fashion line. With that business shuttered, she's focusing fully on her duties in Washington. All while in the shadow of the constant headlines surrounding her father's administration. I did not collude with Russia -- It's been two years of nonstop Russia, Russia, Russia -- How concerned are you about the Mueller investigation? I'm not. I know the facts as they relate to me and my family. And I have nothing to be concerned about. Reporter: But the Mueller probe, an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, continues to plague the trump family, including ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner. Do you think it should continue? I think it should reach its conclusion. I think it's been a long time this has been ongoing. But I want it to be done in a way in which nobody could question that it was hurried or rushed. Reporter: What does concern this mother of three, the growing crisis at the border. With thousands of troops deployed to handle caravans of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. Gassing families, children. How have you responded to those images? I think, like any other person with a heart, it's devastating to see the images. And seeing children put at risk. Running towards the border is heartbreaking. There's no other -- there's no other way to process it. It also makes me angry. It makes me angry that we haven't been able to come together as a nation and change our laws. Your father has authorized lethal force, he says, if necessary. Does that concern you? I don't believe that that's what he said. But his primary role as commander in chief is obviously to protect the nation's borders. He has to protect our country's security. But I don't -- lethal force in this case would -- that is not I think something that anyone's talking about. Reporter: But the president on Thanksgiving day did say exactly that. If they have to, they're going to use lethal force. I've given the okay, yeah. If they have to. I hope they don't have to. Reporter: When we pointed it out, ivanka clarified. So lethal force under any circumstance would be the last resort. But he is the commander in chief of the armed forces of this country. So he always has to be able to protect the border. He's not talking about innocents. So he's not talking about innocent asylum seekers. Have you weighed in? Oh, of course. I mean -- With your father? Nobody wants to see anyone get hurt. Reporter: While Ivanka Trump says she frequently counsels her dad, she recognizes her dual roles. Obviously I have the extra ability as his daughter to talk with him both at the dinner table and in the office. And I share my opinions. But my discussions with him are between me and him. You do disagree with him from time to time? Oh, frequently. And he knows it. Reporter: Still, with influence comes scrutiny. From social media to talk shows. He needs his daughter to tell him what the right thing is to do. Does it hurt, the criticism? I think the personalization of everything is unique to politics. So those who criticize me for not turning him into something they want him to be, or changing his policies to conform with their world views, despite the fact that he ran on a platform, I don't find that to be particularly reasonable. Last time we sat down with regards to the division in the country, you said your father was going to be a terrific union -- unifier. Does it trouble you people are fearful of your dad's presidency? The country is very divided and it has been very divided. I've seen my whole life my father is an incredible unifier. When is the unifying going to happen in this country? Many question if your father has made things worse. We have to heal as a nation. I think there is a lot more unity. You feel it when you travel across the country. Reporter: But across the country, from charlottesville to Pittsburgh, a lot of hatred. There are some who would say your father has been slow to disavow racism, disavow white supremacy. Are you concerned about how these handled these issues? I know what's true. And I know his heart. So I know who he is. Reporter: She hasn't second-guessed her work for the white house either. There's this feeling I have every day when I go to work that it's sand through an hourglass, your time here serving the nation is finite. There's a lot to get done. So I could spend my time talking about what I'm doing, or put my head down and work. And I've always been a worker. Reporter: Her work taking her to 20 states, meeting with businesses around the country, finding ways to help the American worker through innovation and technology. Fear in wilder she's partnered with apple CEO Tim cook. Hi, Mia, I'm Tim. Reporter: The company's invested in iPads and technology for the school. 60% of the kids to go to school here don't have internet access in their homes. Reporter: Apple's provided grants to a total of 114 schools throughout the country, a program launched by the Obama administration and now championed by the first daughter. Any regrets when you look back at the last year or so? I think if you don't have regrets, you're not introspective. I am rather introspective. I think that every misstep has made me smarter, made me stronger. I'm a different person than when I arrived in Washington. And I feel grateful to be able to come home at night and to share with my children the work that Jared's doing, the work that I'm doing, the work that their grandfather's doing. The impact is the reward. And the impact is enormous when you work in the white house.

