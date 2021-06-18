'Jacinta' shows the harsh realities of addiction and the difficult road to recovery

The ABC News documentary, which will be available on Hulu, follows Jacinta Hunt's journey as she tries to break the cycle of trauma by healing the broken relationships with her mother and daughter.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live