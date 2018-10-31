Transcript for Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee shares about the day Saudi journalist was murdered

days and moments with him. Translator: Imagine a man 60 years old who has accomplished many things in life. Reporter: These are the last known images of Washington post columnist Jamal khashoggi. Translator: He was a patriot. He loved his country. He did a lot for his country. Reporter: As he said good-bye to his fiance outside the Saudi consulate in istanbul, they never imaged it would be their final farewell. Translator: Whatever he thought or did, he didn't deserve this at all. And. Reporter: Khashoggi, a Saudi national, one of the best known and vocal critics of the ruling royal family was silenced that day. In many ways he was among the most dangerous because he lived in exile in Washington D.C. He wrote for the Washington post, the paper in the capital of the country that Saudi Arabia is most reliant on. Reporter: His face has become a narrative of shifting sands and the center of an ongoing diplomatic crisis. Just four days earlier the happy couple seen here getting paperwork for their wedding, but khashoggi is told he needs documents from the vaudy consulate. He told a teacher he was afraid, worried he could be captured and taken back to Saudi. Translator: The worst he thought he would be detained. Reporter: When khashoggi went back to that paperwork four days later his guard was lowered. No longer afraid and unable to imagine what horror was waiting. After waiting five hours outside the consulate, she reported him missing. Translator: I mentioned my best friend about Jamal not coming out, he told me that there could be a possibility of him getting hurt. I thought that something really bad happened. I started to get worried. Reporter: Soon after a confusing Saudi account began to men. We begin with new reporting. The mystery deepening. Grim new details tonight in the disappearance of Washington post writer Jamal khashoggi. Crowned prince Mohammed bin Salamon saying that he left the consulate after a few minutes or one hour, adding we have nothing to hide. We were thinking, okay, maybe this is, you know, a sort of mini-hostage situation and that best case scenario we're crossing our fingers that they're just letting -- On October 7th, five days after his disappearance, Turkish officials declared that khashoggi was killed inside the consulate. The Saudi government immediately responded calling it a baseless allegation. The deepening crisis over the missing Washington post columnist who appears to have been murdered inside the Saudi consulate in istanbul. Reporter: President trump getting tough questions about America's long-time ally. We don't like it, John. We don't like it, and we don't like it even a little bit. Reporter: The mystery deepened. On October 14th Turkish officials allege the 15 Saudi nationals had landed in Turkey the same day khashoggi vanished and then checked into this hotel. At the back of the consulate allegedly lay in wait for Jamal khashoggi who went through the front door a few hours later and never emerged. The surveillance video captured the alleged hit squad entering the compound just before him. With the announcement of those planes landing, the credentials of those who arrived, I realized something really bad happened. I thought of the possibility of him being killed. Reporter: On October 15th with speculation mounteding, a cleaning crew is spotted entering the consulate and then Turkish officials are finally allowed to investigate. A completely chaotic scene here in istanbul outside the Saudi consulate. This is the moment we've been waiting for. Prosecutors and investigators finally turn up to find out what has happened 13 days after Jamal khashoggi disappeared. And just when it seemed the story couldn't get any more bizarre, claims by Turkish officials that a recording was made of the murder and dismemberment of the celebrated journalist and continued denials by the Saudis. Then October 20th a stunning admission. The Saudi kingdom claimed that a fist fight at the consulate had indeed led to khashoggi's death. It took 17 days for them to admit they killed him. First saying in a fist fight. Later saying he died in a choke hold position. A claim many found hard to believe when so many signs pointed to premeditated murder. His bereaved fiance still hoping for closure, desperate for answers. Translator: As of today, we still don't know where Jamal's body is. There is still no explanation about this. He did not have a funeral yet. This is not acceptable in islamic rules. What is your message to the United States, to president trump? Translator: In reality the language of diplomacy is just not enough. This is a very big breaking point in the Middle East. Reporter: For decades Saudi Arabia has been one of America's closest and most important allies. President trump's first overseas trip was to the oil-rich kingdom. The president says he needs more information, but he has made it clear he won't sacrifice $110 billion weapons deal. I don't want to lose all of that investment that's being made in our country. I don't want to lose a million jobs. The fact that so many Americans, in particular, that have been outrage and saderned by what has happened to Jamal should fundamentally force a rethink in the u.s.-saudi relationship. Reporter: Khashoggi's killing flies in the face of the crowned prince's recent P.R. Campaign, a push to instill what he calls "Moderate Islam," which is open to the world. Recently nightline was given a glimpse into this ancient kingdom, a carefully curated effort to showcase how the country is modernizing. For the first time driving on the northern ring road. Reporter: The grim reality of khashoggi is starting to turn attention back to an even more brutal reality. In Gemmen Saudi Arabia has been involved in a little noticed war, now its in third year. One of the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. I saw its effects firsthand when a I frortd the devastated country earlier this year. There, a crush of desperate parents and hungry children too small for their age. The doctor said she is measuring the surgery imfrens of the top of her arm, around what is her bicep. We can see here it's just crossed over into the red, which is severely malnourished. She cry? How is that? Reporter: Jamal's parting words were a call to open the eyes of the Arab world of what was really going on around them, to fight for change, but it would cost him his life. The words of his last piece for the Washington post, haunting. I need to provide a platform for Arab voices who suffer from poverty, mismanagement, and poor education. Isolated from the influence of nationalist government spreading hate through propaganda. Ordinary people in the Arab world would be able to address the structural problems their society faces.

