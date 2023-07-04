Jason Mraz looks back at his 'Radical Ride' to stardom

The Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter speaks with Byron Pitts about his new album "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride."

July 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live