Transcript for Jazz Jennings joins 'What Would You Do?' for trans bathroom scenario

Where's the ladies' room? The ladies' room? The ladies' room is just right over there. Ok, thank you so much. A seemingly ordinary question, igniting sparks from a nearby table. Wait. I'm sorry, you asked for the women's bathroom? Yeah, yeah. No, no, no. Is that a joke or something? Excuse me? Well, you think you're a woman, right? You're really a man, so you should be using the men's bathroom. That question, whether transgender Americans can use the bathroom of their gender identity, has roiled the nation. New outrage over north Carolina's controversial bathroom bill. Protests break out overnight after the white house rolls back transgender bathroom rights. Boyerton school district, 45 miles from Philadelphia, will continue to allow transgender students their own choice of which bathrooms. Here, as the scene plays out, bystanders jump in. Listen, you can go to the women's bathroom. Don't even listen to them. She's being ridiculous. I'm sorry, what did you say? Um, she can go to the women's bathroom. I don't see why it's an issue. Meanwhile, his friend makes her way out of the booth to escort her to the women's bathroom. You can come with me. But what these compassionate customers don't know is they're actually talking to actors. And there are cameras all around them. Hi, guys! How are you? Hello! It's "What would you do?" It's all part of tomorrow night's episode of "What would you do?" -- A show examining how people behave when they don't think anyone is watching. You were very kind and you didn't condemn her. Well, 'cause everyone has their thoughts and opinions, and even as wrong as they can be, they shouldn't be shut down for them. Everyone needs to be accepted in some way. What makes you this way? Well, I mean, I'm a Christian. I just try to love people as much as I can. This time, with jazz Jennings joining the set, watching behind the scenes. I think that's interesting because most people use christianity -- Against them. -- Against them. And she's saying no, christianity says you have to love everyone. Jazz has been a vocal advocate for transgender kids, ever since she stepped into the public eye at age six in this interview with Barbara Walters. Tell me about this picture. Why is the little girl crying? Because she wants to wear the dress to school. Is the little girl you? "Nightline" has documented her transition over the years, from the use of blockers to medically pause male puberty. Just so I don't look like a boy or even getting a deep voice also. To her gender confirmation surgery earlier this year. I just get to be myself, be in the body that I've always wanted, and then I can live my life as just jazz. Do you know jazz Jennings? I do! Well, guess what? She's here! Hello! Nice to meet you all! So as you may know, I'm transgender myself, so seeing you stick up for this woman over here was just incredible to me. What you said, specifically that you just need to love everyone, and that's what that religion is all about. I really, really appreciated that, and I appreciate all of you, so. Now after a dozen years, "What would you do?" Has been surprising bystanders in nearly 700 scenarios. Sir, sir, sir. I have two young American kids who are Muslim and we are proud of it. Don't call us terrorists. Ma'am. Listen, sir. You want to talk to your daughter, don't judge muslims, catholic, jewish or anything. Please. The show also explores some modern problems. Watch what happens when this worker falls off a ladder, and a passerby just wants to take a selfie. Oh come on man don't do that. This year, the show has a little more star powers inviting on some celebrity guests like actor and "Dancing with the stars" champion nyle Dimarco. These specials. This full menu. He needs something to write it down. Dimarco, who is deaf, uses his acting chops to show how difficult dining out can be for the millions of others like him. I don't have time to play charades with you right now. You know what? Why don't you get someone else to serve him? Get someone else to serve him. I'm doing my job. You're being really rude. Back in the restaurant, jazz decides she wants a front row seat to the action. I'm getting mic'd up and about to go into the scene myself. She'll play actress Nadia, hunter's friend, getting ready to enjoy a nice lunch. Where the mom, Diana Henry's question quickly captures these women's attention. I mean, you're obviously a man. Why would you be going to the women's bathroom? She not a man, she's a woman. Yeah, I just need to use the bathroom. If you want to go in first and go ahead of me that's fine, I don't know if I even want my daughter in there. She doesn't agree with Diana's approach. Not to be rude but, you need to mind your business. But she seems to agree with Diana's views. I agree with you, I do. But, I think that's very rude of you to do that. I really do. I'm just not comfortable with -- Well, eat your food and just leave. I'm not comfortable with him. He's -- He's not bothering -- she's not bothering anybody. She's minding her business. I was really surprised today that people who -- even people who disagreed, um, they still stood up and were kind and that really restored a lot faith for me, you know? Seeing people today put aside their thoughts about trans people, thoughts about me, first initial reaction was so amazing. When we step in, we found out what motivated this good samaritan. Tell us why you spoke up? I can tell you, I'm a minority so I know how it is. When I come in and I'm the only African American or black woman in a restaurant and they looking at me like I'm come up in here, steal something, you know. So you can relate? Of course I can. Definitely. It shouldn't make a difference. I don't think it should make a difference. I really don't, you know. 'Cause I'm a Christian and I know what I believe, but I would never hurt anybody. But, I would never hurt anybody's feeling 'cause I thought that was very rude. A common thread binding these women and their answer to the question "What would you do?" You can watch "What would you do?" Friday evenings 9:00, 8:00 central, right here on "ABC."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.