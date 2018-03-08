-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez opens up about what's next for her and Alex Rodriguez
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez schools Alex Rodriguez on baseball
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez talks about the meaning behind her hit 'El Anillo' or 'The Ring'
-
Now Playing: How this radio host went from rock-bottom debt to becoming a financial guru
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez reacts to being honored with Video Vanguard award at MTV's VMAs
-
Now Playing: When looking for love on dating apps turns dangerous
-
Now Playing: Mexican plane crashes moments after takeoff
-
Now Playing: 'The Rock' gifts custom truck to longtime stunt double and cousin
-
Now Playing: Man hit by car doing #InMyFeelings challenge as NTSB warns against the viral dance
-
Now Playing: Cuteness overload: Rescued manatees drink special formula before return to the wild
-
Now Playing: Penn State frat member won't face jail time in pledge's death
-
Now Playing: Protests continue after no charges filed in fatal Minneapolis police shooting
-
Now Playing: Lebron James on why new school is one of his proudest achievements yet
-
Now Playing: Husband wins $9 million in lawsuit against man his wife had an affair with
-
Now Playing: Mommy shaming: Mothers say they are being shamed for their parenting decisions
-
Now Playing: Thai cave rescuers describe mission, say they expected some kids to die
-
Now Playing: Angela Bassett on the success of 'Black Panther' and the #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Officers' body cameras capture moments before one of their own was killed: Part 1
-
Now Playing: A Colorado sheriff's mission after the shooting death of one of his own: Part 2