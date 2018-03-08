Jennifer Lopez reacts to being honored with Video Vanguard award at MTV's VMAs

"I'm happy to be doing what I love to do, and I just love to keep evolving and growing," Lopez said.
1:12 | 08/03/18

Reporter: She's had our love for year always real -- I'm real ??? reporter:enny from the block. Jackson uard award a the music awards. T has to feel surreal. You've worked butt off. Literallan figuraty but ll got it. ASN't gone anywhere. Sometimes I wish I couldor it off a LI more. Reporte 2 years, Lopez has kept T hits come om "L don't cost a thing" to "On the floor."o." And so many Mo you'ren company with Michael ja spears, vidbowie,ustin Timberlake, you ermagine WHE you first started out thatould on that LI No. I never imagin. I was just happy to be at the rty. I'mpye doing what I love to do. Love T keep evolving and recogd that way. Y idols.ow, it's awesome. She willlw B jennyrom

